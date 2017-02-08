Kennedy, former Board of Trustees chairman, to run for Illinois governorship





Former University Board of Trustees chairman Chris Kennedy announced he is running for governor on Wednesday under the Democratic ticket for 2018.

Kennedy, 53 who is the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, did not seek reappointment to serve on the Board of Trustees on Jan. 19, 2015, ending his six-year term. He was appointed by Gov. Pat Quinn and left before Gov. Bruce Rauner took over.

Kennedy released a message to his supporters Wednesday announcing his election bid. He is a businessman in Chicago and talked extensively about his belief that the state needs a fundamental change, citing the current state budget impasse. Rauner and the state legislature has been in a standoff for 19 months over approving the state’s budget.

“I believe that compromise is not surrender,” he said in a video to his supporters. “That’s how I think our state should work.”

The full video can be viewed here.

Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar has also filed paperwork to enter the governor’s race. Rauner said he plans to seek re-election.

