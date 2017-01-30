Louis The Child returns to Canopy Club for fourth Urbana performance

Louis the Child performed at Pygmalion Festival 2016. Brian Bauer

Louis the Child, the DJ duo Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett, performed Saturday night at Canopy Club in Urbana. The duo is known for electronic dance music and has been musically active since 2013. The sold-out show featured new songs released this week.

The show featured new elements the duo has yet to use in Urbana. The band’s manager, Joey Papoutsis, said this was the fourth time Louis the Child has performed at Canopy Club. The duo last performed in Champaign at the Pygmalion Festival in September.

The DJs said they were excited to be back at the Canopy Club this time because they had their own production with them. The last time Louis the Child played at Canopy Club they did not have their own lights or visuals, so they said it’s nice to come back to Urbana and “level up the show.”

Maddy Nordstrom, freshman in Education, purchased her tickets back in December. Nordstrom said she was excited to see that Louis the Child was returning to Urbana and wanted to make sure she was able to get tickets.

“I think it’s awesome they’re coming to Champaign. They’re one of my favorites,” Nordstrom said.

A new addition to their show is a song they just dropped this week, “Love is Alive.”

“I think we put on a fun and really happy show,” Hauldren said. “I think what is unique about it is that it makes people feel good and we try to do that. We are just there to have a fun time and listen to some dope music.”

The duo said they think Canopy Club is a great spot to perform and they enjoy coming to Urbana because it attracts a really fun crowd.

“We love all the people who work here,” they said. “Everyone over there, they really take care of us.”

Hauldren and Kennett attended high school at New Trier in Winnetka, Illinois, before moving to California to work on music professionally. Hauldren said they both have a lot of friends that go to the University.

“It’s cool to come back and play for them in a different place,” Hauldren said.

In fact, Hauldren comes from four generations of Illinois alumni. Both his mother and father attended the University.

“That’s pretty crazy to go play around U of I and do the I-L-L, I-N-I chants,” Hauldren said.

Rachel Pflum, junior in AHS, said she likes that Louis the Child has a connection to the University, and she thinks that it helps with the morale surrounding the event.

“Being from the Chicago area, the duo has a large number fans at the University who know them personally, which is a really amazing experience for fans and for them,” Pflum said.

