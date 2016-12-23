Cracked to open restaurant in location occupied by Antonio’s Pizza

Lily Katz Cracked food truck outside of Joe's Brewery in Champaign, IL. March 31





Cracked, the breakfast food truck, will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Campustown.

In a post on his personal Facebook page, owner Daniel Krause confirmed they will move into the space currently occupied by Antonio’s Pizza at 619 E. Green St. in Champaign.

I bought a restaurant!! Stay tuned for updates. Thanks to everyone that helped make this dream become a reality William Mackenzie Posted by Daniel Krause on Thursday, December 22, 2016

Over the past few months, several restaurant changes occurred on the 600 block of Green. Slice Factory, a Chicago-based pizza franchise, is expected to open in January of 2017.

Earlier this month, Antonio’s general manager Yazi Ferhi told The Daily Illini he was not concerned about the competition.

“Having (Slice Factory) there, honestly, I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me at all,” Ferhi said. “The only thing I care about is from that front door to the inside. I take care of my customers, I have good food, Antonio’s has a good reputation here on campus — and that’s enough for me.”

While it is not known whether Antonio’s will occupy a new location or will leave campus, information about the Champaign location has been removed on the national website.

Cracked and Antonio’s did not immediately return requests for comment.

