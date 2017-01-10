Interim Provost Ed Feser leaving University for Oregon State

Edward Feser, Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs is leaving University of Illinois for a position at Oregon State University. Daily Illini File Photo

Ed Feser, Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, is headed to Oregon State University.

Feser will start as Oregon State’s provost and executive vice president on Feb. 28. He is replacing Ron Adams, who has served as interim since July 1.

Since Sept. 2015, Feser has served in both roles as the intern vice chancellor and provost. He helped the University navigate the state budget impasse and funding uncertainty.

“We are a stronger institution because of Ed’s contributions here,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a press release. “He has helped lead through one of the most difficult financial times in the university’s history and has championed a new budgeting system and model that will benefit our students, faculty and staff, and support our mission for years to come.”

Feser first came to the University in 2004 as a professor of Urban and Regional Planning. He served as department head before leaving for an endowed faculty position at the University of Manchester.

He returned to the University in 2012 when he was named dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts. He took over as provost after the resignation of former provost Adesida Illesanmi.

Feser, the son of a U.S. National Park Ranger, grew up in Montana, Washington and California. His new position brings him back to the West Coast.

Jones will meet with the Council of Deans this week to discuss Feser’s replacement.

