Lindsay Johnson’s pre-trial date set for Feb. 21

Lindsay L. Johnson, a former student of the University secretly gave birth to a child in a bathroom of Bousfield Hall on March 13th 2016. Jessica Jutzi

Jessica Jutzi Lindsay L. Johnson, a former student of the University secretly gave birth to a child in a bathroom of Bousfield Hall on March 13th 2016.





On Tuesday morning, at the Champaign County Courthouse, it was announced that the former University student charged with murdering her son, Lindsay Johnson’s, pre-trial date was set for Feb. 21, said Julie Ogle from the Champaign County office.

On March 13, officers had found Johnson, then sophomore in ACES, near the Music Building after they had received information that she had given birth and allegedly murdered her infant son in Bousfield Hall.

On April 12, she was criminally charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment and concealment of a homicidal death. She had pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges.

As The Daily Illini originally reported on May 9, University police headed to Bousfield hall after receiving a call around 5 p.m. about a student who had been in the bathroom for several hours. After arriving, they found Johnson who told officers she had the stomach flu and did not need help.

The officers left, but returned to Bousfield Hall around 7:30 p.m. after receiving additional calls about a woman who might have given birth to a baby in a bathroom.

Less than an hour later, officers found Johnson by the Music Building. UIPD moved her to the University’s Public Safety Building, where she was questioned.

If convicted, Johnson faces the possibility of a 20-60-year sentence for first-degree murder, 10-20-year sentence for child endangerment and two to five years for the concealment charge.

[email protected]