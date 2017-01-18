Executives prepare for first student government meeting

Vice President, Spencer Haydary, of the Student Senate joins the debate on the issue regarding the implementation of "consequences" for registered organizations that offend minority cultures at their General Meeting held at the Illini Union on Wednesday, August 31, 2016.





With the implementation of the new constitution, the Illinois Student Senate is now the Illinois Student Government. The executives are the same, but they are now preparing for their first meeting with new responsibilities.

“It’s going to be different and a little confusing as we transition,” said Vice President External Alex Villanueva.

Vice President Internal Spencer Haydary said that current senators can expect a longer meeting than usual this Wednesday, because the student government will be going through the entire constitution page-by-page and adopting each by-law.

“If anyone objects the document as a whole, we’ll have to go (through it) title-by-title,” he said. “So that’ll be the bulk of the first meeting.”

Along with becoming the student government, a judiciary branch will be developed this semester.

“The senate is going to put forward a list of people for nominations and (President Ron Lewis) is going to employ who he thinks will be best and that’ll be confirmed by two-thirds vote,” Haydary said. “Nominated by the senate, appointed by the president, confirmed by the senate.”

It has not been determined when the nominations for the judicial branch will be taking place, however, both Haydary and Villanueva are hopeful that there will be time for a Speaker of the Senate election at the meeting on Wednesday.

