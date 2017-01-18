Police Blotter for January 18, 2017

Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016. Ryan Fang

Ryan Fang Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016.





Champaign

An armed robbery was reported near John Street and Third Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, two unknown offenders robbed the victim at gunpoint and stole a cell phone, backpack and computer.

A theft was reported in the 700 block of West Church Street around 9 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the victim had reported that several pieces of jewelry had been stolen by unknown offender(s).

University

A theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of South Orchard Street between the hours of 12 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the victim’s identification cards had been stolen from their vehicle. The vehicle had been left unlocked in a parking lot.

A case of fraud was reported at the TechZone in the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., around 10 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, the store manager reported that an offender had purchased an electronic with a fraudulent credit card. The purchased electronic totaled around $1,480. The store employees had been notified of the fraudulent purchase after the transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2016.

Urbana

A case of credit card fraud was reported in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, the unknown offender had used the victim’s credit card to make several online purchases.

A 20-year-old male and two 19-year-old males were arrested on the charges of mob action and aggravated battery, and a 19-year-old male was arrested on the charges of mob action, aggravated battery and obstructing justice in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, all the offenders battered the victim while outside in the parking lot of an apartment. One of the offenders gave false information in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

[email protected]