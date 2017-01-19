Champaign Police ask for help identifying suspect in Busey Bank robbery

Photo courtesy of the Champaign Police Department Surveillance photo of the robber at Busey Bank in Champaign, Ill.





Champaign Police are addressing two bank robberies occurring this week.

Busey Bank

A bank robbery was reported at Busey Bank, 3002 W. Windsor Rd, around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The report said no weapon was implied or displayed, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid 20’s or early 30’s, around 5’10” in height with a thin build and strawberry-blonde facial hair. They wore a dark colored stocking cap, blue Illinois hooded sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and tennis shoes.

A suspect entered the bank, jumped onto the counter, announced it was a robbery and demanded money, according to bank staff. The suspect was given an undetermined amount of currency and the suspect then fled on foot in a northerly direction.



The Champaign Police are currently conducting interviews from witnesses from the bank and surrounding area.

Regions Bank

On Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m., a bank robbery was reported at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St.

During the robbery, the suspect had entered the bank and demanded money. The possession of a weapon was implied but not displayed during the bank robbery.



Champaign Police issued an arrest warrant today for the robbery. Meco K. Russell is wanted for Aggravated Robbery. A bond on the warrant for his arrest has been set at $150,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at (217) 351-4545. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217) 373-8477 or online at www.373tips.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

[email protected]