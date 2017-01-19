Champaign Police ask for help identifying suspect in Busey Bank robbery
Champaign Police are addressing two bank robberies occurring this week.
Busey Bank
A bank robbery was reported at Busey Bank, 3002 W. Windsor Rd, around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
The report said no weapon was implied or displayed, and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid 20’s or early 30’s, around 5’10” in height with a thin build and strawberry-blonde facial hair. They wore a dark colored stocking cap, blue Illinois hooded sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and tennis shoes.
A suspect entered the bank, jumped onto the counter, announced it was a robbery and demanded money, according to bank staff. The suspect was given an undetermined amount of currency and the suspect then fled on foot in a northerly direction.
The Champaign Police are currently conducting interviews from witnesses from the bank and surrounding area.
Regions Bank
On Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m., a bank robbery was reported at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St.
During the robbery, the suspect had entered the bank and demanded money. The possession of a weapon was implied but not displayed during the bank robbery.
Champaign Police issued an arrest warrant today for the robbery. Meco K. Russell is wanted for Aggravated Robbery. A bond on the warrant for his arrest has been set at $150,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at (217) 351-4545. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217) 373-8477 or online at www.373tips.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
