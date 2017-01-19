Police Blotter for January 19

Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016. Ryan Fang

Ryan Fang Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016.





Champaign

Nothing to report.

Urbana

A 38-year-old man was arrested on the charge of domestic battery in the 2200 block of Florida Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the victim and the offender previously dated. A witness saw the couple arguing and the male batter the female. Both denied the battery.

A residential burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Smith Road around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the offender kicked in the back door of the residence and stole multiple electronic items including one projector, one computer, one speaker and one television. The offender was interrupted during the burglary and left items they were attempting to steal behind.

A 24-year-old male was arrested on the charge of retail theft from the Meijer supermarket on 2401 N. Prospect Ave. around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the offender concealed bottles of liquor in his coat and left the business without making payment.

University

Theft was reported at the Busey-Evans residence halls on 1111 W. Nevada Street around 2:30 p.m. on January 9. According to the report, a University employee reported that a University-owned laptop was stolen. The computer had an estimated value of $1384 and was left unattended in a public area.

[email protected]