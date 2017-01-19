Police Blotter for January 20





Champaign

A 23-year-old female was arrested on the charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to the report, the offender was originally being arrested for disorderly conduct. While she was being taken into custody, she intentionally spat on the arresting officer. She was then additionally charged with aggravated battery.

A burglary from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Richards Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, several items were stolen from the vehicle including a flashlight, backpack, a knife and other items.

University

Nothing to report.

Urbana

A 21-year-old male was arrested on the charges of domestic battery and unlawful restraint at Lincoln Lodge, 403 W. University Ave, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the offender and victim have been in a dating relationship for two months and are living together in a motel room. During a verbal argument between the two, the victim tried to leave but the offender restrained her and proceeded to commit battery. The victim was able to get out of the motel room and the offender pursued her. Officers were in the area and made contact with both parties involved. The victim and offender had marks consistent with a physical confrontation. The offender was arrested and transported to jail. The victim remained at the scene but then requested a ride to a safe place to stay, which was provided.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the unknown offender had been invited into the victim’s apartment. The victim later learned that a cell phone was missing after the offender had left the residence.

