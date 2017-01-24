Police Blotter for Jan. 24

Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016.

Ryan Fang Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016.





Champaign

Criminal damage to property was reported at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house on 1105 S. Fourth St. around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the report, the door of the fraternity house was forced open and damaged.

Multiple charges were reported at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen on 116 N. First Street around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to the report, the suspect threw lemonade on the victim, and a fight ensued. The suspect is charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on the charge of aggravated battery at the Wingin Out on 301 E. Green St. around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the intoxicated subject refused to leave the business and became physically aggressive with the staff.

A sexual assault was reported at the Pavilion Behavioral Health System center on 809 W. Church St. around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.



A 41-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges at the Circle K convenience store on 1301 S Neil street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the suspect stole a tow truck and fled from the police. The truck was recovered and the suspect was arrested on the charges of motor vehicle theft and attempting to elude an officer.



University

A 22-year-old male University student was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to the report, the offender’s vehicle had collided with a streetlight.



A 19-year-old Parkland College student was arrested on the charge of domestic battery at the Activities and Recreation Center on 201 E. Peabody Drive around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A theft was reported at the Grainger Engineering Library on 1301 W. Springfield Ave. between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. According to the report, a wallet containing cash, debit and credit cards was stolen from an unattended bag.

Urbana

An unknown offender was reported to have stolen a mislaid purse in the 200 block of Vine Street around 5:30 p.m on Saturday. According to the report, the offender used multiple debit cards to make purchases.

A burglary from a residence was reported at the 1100 block of Florida Avenue around 7 p.m. on Saturday. According to the report, an unknown offender stole two computers, money, an electronic gaming system and a backpack while the residents were away.

A domestic battery was reported in the 1400 block of Kinch Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the offender and the victim were husband and wife. The offender claimed she was elbowed in the chest during an argument in which their young child was in the room. The Department of Child and Family Services was notified.



Andrea Flores and Aaron Navarro contributed to this report.

