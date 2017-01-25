Police blotter for January 25

Champaign

A theft was reported at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., around 5 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the victim self-reported that they had left their wallet on the bus. When the wallet was returned to the victim, several items were missing.

A 28-year-old female was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage in the 2600 block of North Prospect Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the offender was also driving an impounded vehicle.

University

A theft was reported at Orchard Downs apartment complex, 1841 Orchard Place, between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, a University student’s clothing was stolen from the laundry room. The total value of the stolen clothing is estimated to be less than $500.

Urbana

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of East Michigan Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the unknown offender stole a package of clothing from the victim’s front porch.

A burglary from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, the unknown offender entered the victim’s vehicle, which had been unlocked, and stole stereo components and money.

