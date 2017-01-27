Police Blotter for January 27

Champaign

A case of criminal defacement of property was reported at Champaign Surplus, 303 S. Neil St, around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, an unknown offender “tagged” three sides of the building.

A case of criminal damage to property was reported at Walgreens, 841 Bloomington Rd, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the suspect damaged the tire of the victim’s vehicle.

University

An 18-year-old male was arrested on the charges of retail theft, resisting/obstructing a police officer and aggravated battery at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the offender left with bookstore without paying for textbooks that totalled to $39. The bookstore’s loss prevention officer stopped the offender in the parking lot, but the offender then pushed the officer and fled. He was later arrested near Morrill Hall, 505 S. Goodwin Ave.

A 21-year-old male was issued a state notice to appear in court on the charge of disorderly conduct at the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the offender and a woman attempted to board an MTD bus without paying for the woman’s fare. The driver reported the offender and threatened him after he confiscated the offender’s student ID.

A 19-year-old male was issued a notice to appear in court for retail theft at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the offender was seen leaving the bookstore without paying for a textbook and other merchandise. The value of the stolen items is around $173. The offender has also been issued a no-trespass letter banning him from the bookstore.

Urbana

A case of trespassing was reported in the 800 block of West Oregon Street around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, The unknown offender gained entry to the apartment by using a found key. The offender entered without permission, though left without taking any property.

An identity-theft was reported in the 100 block of Willard Street around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the victim’s personal information was used to open a line of credit at a store in Rhode Island. Around $959 was charged under the victim’s name.

Sabrina Yan and Luke Cooper contributed to this report.

