State Farm Center announce Lil Wayne concert for April 13

Lil Wayne is set to perform at the State Farm Center on April 13. Photo courtesy of Brad Swanson, Assistant Director for Marketing and Sales State Farm Center

Photo courtesy of Brad Swanson, Assistant Director for Marketing and Sales State Farm Center Lil Wayne is set to perform at the State Farm Center on April 13.





Lil Wayne will hit the State Farm Center on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. The State Farm center made the announcement of the newest addition to a spring lineup featuring Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Florida Georgia Line and Green Day among others.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

Hailing from New Orleans, Wayne is a four-time Grammy winner that first made noise with his 1999 solo debut album “The Block is Hot.” Since then he has released 11 albums, two of which have gone platinum. His latest project was “I Am Not a Human Being II” in 2013.

Wayne’s last appearance near the Champaign-Urbana area was an appearance at the Studio 25 club in Danville, Illinois in 2015.



Tickets can be bought at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center, online at statefarmcenter.com, or over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1.

[email protected]