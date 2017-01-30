Blotter for Jan. 30

The University of Illinois police on campus. Police responded to the death of a Champaign woman in Urbana. Ryan Fang

Champaign

A residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of William Street around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. According to the report, the unknown offender stole firearms and an electronic gaming system from the victim’s residence.

Two 19-year-old males were arrested on the joint charges of retail theft and resisting/obstructing a police officer at County Market, 331 East Stoughton St., around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. According to the report, the suspects took merchandise—primarily food—from the store without paying. The suspects fled the scene but were located by an officer and subsequently arrested.



University

A 23-year-old male was issued a notice to appear in court and a no-trespass letter banning him from the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St., around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the offender had left the bookstore without paying for a course packet, which had a value of $36.

A burglary was reported at Campus Recreation Center East, 1102 W. Gregory Drive, between 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to the report, the victim reported that $17 and their combination lock, valued at $5, were stolen from a locker in the men’s locker room.

Urbana

A 31-year-old female was arrested on the charge of retail theft was reported at Walmart, 100 S. High Cross Road, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to the report, the offender had entered the store and stole an array of items including household wares, clothing, cosmetics and food. She left the store without paying, was subsequently arrested and taken to the Champaign County jail.

A domestic dispute and case of criminal damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Stebbins Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the offender and victim reside together and engaged in a domestic dispute over the phone. Before leaving the shared apartment, the offender destroyed multiple items, including furnishing and electronic equipment, in the apartment.

Vivienne Henning contributed to this report.