Police blotter for Jan. 31, 2017

Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016. Ryan Fang

Ryan Fang Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016.





Urbana

An incident of domestic battery was reported on the 2400 block of Whitson Circle around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the offender and victim have three children in common and live together. During an argument, the offender battered the victim and made threats to harm himself and others.

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2100 block of Lynn Street around 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to the report, an unknown offender broke a window at the victim’s residence.

University

An incident of robbery was reported at the Activities and Recreation Center on 201 E. Peabody Dr. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the student said that his wallet, which contained identification and bank cards, had been stolen. The wallet had been left unsupervised in a basketball court.

A burglary was reported at the Campus Recreation Center East on 1102 W. Gregory Dr. around 10 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, a backpack was stolen, which contained a laptop computer and other contents valued at around $1270.00. The backpack had been left in an unsecured locker.

Champaign

A 25-year-old male was arrested on the charge of domestic battery in the 900 block of South First Street around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the offender battered the victim and was subsequently arrested.

A 52-year-old male was arrested on the charge of retail theft at County Market, 331 E. Stoughton St., around 8 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, the offender stole a bottle of liquor from the store.

[email protected]