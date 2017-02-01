Police blotter for Feb. 1, 2017

Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016. Ryan Fang

Urbana

A battery was reported in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the victim was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face by an unknown offender outside of an apartment complex.

An 18-year-old male was arrested on the charges of retail theft and driving under a suspended license at Circle K, 507 W. University Ave., around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the offender selected and concealed retail items. While attempting to leave the store, management stopped the offender and the concealed items were turned over. The offender then admitted to driving his vehicle to the store without a valid driver’s license during the retail theft investigation conducted by Urbana police.

University

A theft was reported in the 1900 block of South Orchard Street overnight on Sunday. According to the report, the victim’s wallet was stolen from their unlocked vehicle. The contents and the wallet are estimated to be valued at $65.

Champaign

A 45-year-old male was arrested on the charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest in the 1000 block of Baytowne Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, the offender battered the victim and then resisted arrest.

A retail theft was reported at Circle K, 59 E. Green St., around noon on Friday. According to the report, the suspect stole various items, including cigarettes and food, from the store. The suspect has not yet been located.

