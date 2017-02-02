Police blotter for Feb. 2, 2017

Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23 2016. Ryan Fang

Champaign

Aggravated battery and assault was reported in the 2400 block of North Neil Street around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the victims/suspect allegedly sprayed each other with pepper spray.

Retail-theft was reported at the JCPenney in the Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St., around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the 58-year-old male suspect, who has been previously been banned from the mall, entered the store and stole one piece of clothing and one gift certificate/card.

Urbana

A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Larch Place around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the report, the unknown offender stole a package off the victim’s lawn. The estimated value of the item stolen is under $500.

An attempted fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Florida Avenue around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, an unknown offender claimed to be the victim’s lawyer through falsified emails, and attempted to have the victim deposit a certain amount of money into an account which the offender claimed was the lawyer’s account.

University

A theft was reported at the Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, between 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the stolen items include a wallet, a coat and cash. The items have a total estimated value of $1,070.

A theft was reported in the parking lot next to the Illinois State Water Survey building, 2204 Griffith Drive, between Saturday and Monday. According to the report, the item stolen is a job trailer. The total estimate value of the item and its contents is $7,000.

