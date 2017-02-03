Police Blotter for February 2

Urbana

A 56-year-old female was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic abuse near the intersection of Dodson Drive and East Washington Street around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the victim and arrestee were in a dating relationship and were having a verbal dispute when the arrestee threatened the victim with a knife.

A case of criminal defacement of property was reported in the 500 block of South Busey Avenue around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the unknown offender vandalized the victim’s vehicle that night, pouring mustard and smashing several eggs on the vehicle.

University

Nothing to report.

Champaign

A theft was reported at Planet Fitness, 2002 Glenn Park Dr., around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, an unknown offender stolen the victim’s wallet, which contained their driver’s license and credit cards.

A 56-year old male was arrested on the charge of trespassing on property at Harvest Market, 2029 S. Neil Street, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the offender had previously been banned from the property.

