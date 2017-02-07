New majors, minors proposed at Academic Senate

The Illinois Student Government held a meeting in the Pine Room of the Illini Union on Wednesday, Jan. 18th.

Sabrina Yan The Illinois Student Government held a meeting in the Pine Room of the Illini Union on Wednesday, Jan. 18th.





A few new majors and minors were proposed at the Academic Senate meeting Monday including an undergraduate minor in journalism as well as one to modify the Arabic studies minor.

According to the journalism minor proposal, the College of Media expects the minor to be fully effective as of fall 2017 and to enroll around 30 students each year once the program begins.

“The Minor in Journalism allows a student to explore the role of journalism in a democracy and to assess how journalism is meeting its social responsibility to engage, enlighten and empower citizens. The minor equips students to participate in the ever-changing world of media delivery and consumption,” according to the proposal.

The proposal to modify the Arabic studies minor aims to revise the list of courses which count toward the minor.

“The minor is interdisciplinary in nature and includes required courses in Arabic language and culture, with options to include courses in Arabic history, politics and religion,” according to the proposal.

These changes were all approved unanimously by the senators in attendance.

Other items on the agenda included a proposal to establish a Master of Science in Psychological Science and eliminate the Master of Arts in Psychology from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and to establish a Bachelor of Musical Arts in Lyric Theatre from the College of Fine and Applied Arts.

Additionally, a proposal to establish a new major in Computer Science and Crop Sciences in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences was also approved.

Through the approval, the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine in the College of Veterinary Medicine was eliminated.

