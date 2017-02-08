Police blotter for Feb. 7

A sexual assault on campus prompted a campus safety notice from the University of Illinois Police Department. Ryan Fang

Urbana

A residential burglary was reported in the 800 block of Burkwood Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the unknown offender entered the victim’s residence and stole several electronic items, including a computer. The offender fled the scene before officers could arrive.

A retail theft was reported at Meijer, 2500 S. Philo Road, around 7 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, two unknown offenders entered the store and left with clothing and electronic equipment. The offenders fled the scene before officers could arrive.

University

Champaign

A 38-year-old male was arrested on the charge of aggravated battery at Pia’s Bar and Grill, 1609 W. Springfield Ave., around 8 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the victim was battered by the offender while she was trying to separate subjects from fighting.

A burglary from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of W. Bradley Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the unknown offender entered the victim’s vehicle and removed a piece of luggage. It was then found discarded in a nearby yard.

