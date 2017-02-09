Police Blotter for Feb. 9





Champaign

Two women were arrested on multiple charges in the 500 block of E. University Ave. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the two were arrested after a domestic dispute. The 21-year-old female was found to have a warrant-in-state and was also arrested for domestic battery. Another 18-year-old female was arrested on the charge of domestic-battery.

Multiple unlawful uses of I.D.s were reported in multiple locations, including The Red Lion on 211 E. Green St., The Clybourne on 707 S. Sixth St., and Brothers Bar & Grill on 613 E. Green St. The instances range from Sept. to Nov. There were a total of five tickets issued at The Red Lion, five at The Clybourne and one at Brothers Bar & Grill.

Urbana

Burglary from a motor vehicle on the 1200 block of Harding Drive was reported on Tuesday around 10 a.m. According to the report, the burglary occurred Friday, Feb. 3 around 4 p.m. The offender is unknown. The vehicle was parked in the victim’s driveway. Currency and medicine was stolen from the vehicle.

An identity theft that occured on the 1100 block of Gregory Street was reported Tuesday around 10 a.m. According to the report, the theft occurred on Nov. 29, 2012.

The unknown offender used the victim’s identity to set up a power line bill and did not pay the balance.

An identity theft that occurred on the 1300 block of Mitchem Drive was reported Tuesday around 12 p.m. According to the report, the theft occurred on Aug. 1, 2015. The unknown offender used the victim’s name to open an unauthorized account.

University

A 19-year-old student was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday for retail theft at the Illini Union Bookstore located at 809 S. Wright St. According to the report, the student tried to leave the bookstore without paying for a textbook. The textbook has a retail value of $48.



