Police Blotter for February 10

Champaign

Theft was reported in the 200 block of East John Street around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the unknown offender stole the victim’s purse, which contained a driver’s license, identification items and credit cards.

Residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of Fairview Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the unknown offender stole multiple items from the victim’s residence, including several pieces of jewelry, computers and a television.

Urbana

A case of domestic battery was reported in the 1000 block of North Mathews Avenue around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. According to the report, the male and female were previously dating and got into an argument. A physical altercation between the two ensued. The male pulled on the female’s hair, and she bit him.

A domestic dispute and criminal damage to property was reported in the 1600 block of Willow Road around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. According to the report, the offender and victim have a child together and also live with one another. They had engaged in a verbal argument, but then separated for the evening. During the argument, the offender caused damage to the victim’s cell phone.

University

A case of credit card fraud was reported in the 900 block of South Fifth Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the report, the victim reported that an unknown offender had made several unauthorized purchases to their bank account. The charges, beginning on January 23, totaled to around $515.

A 25-year-old female was arrested on the charge of an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court near the intersection of Nevada Street and Goodwin Avenue around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the report, the police had originally been called in to check on the offender who had expressed to a passer-by on the street that she wanted to be admitted to a hospital.

