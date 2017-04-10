Art exhibit celebrates University’s sesquicentennial

Close The art exhibit “Look About You” runs Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Dr. Ian Wang is the exhibit’s curator. It features pieces curated from Wang’s personal collection of art. The art exhibition is free and open to the general public. Bang Nguyen

Bang Nguyen The art exhibit “Look About You” runs Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Dr. Ian Wang is the exhibit’s curator. It features pieces curated from Wang’s personal collection of art. The art exhibition is free and open to the general public.

“Look About You,” an art exhibition featuring the University’s 150 years of development and achievement, opened March 1 at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center.

The works presented in the exhibition are created by faculty, alumni and students over the course of the University’s history.

The exhibit will run until the end of June, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon when classes are in session.

Dr. Ian Wang, the exhibit curator, said in an email that the exhibition reconstructs, highlights and celebrates 150 years of University establishment, historical milestones and major achievements.

A special part of the exhibition includes pieces curated from Wang’s personal collection of art that displays the founding, development and growth stories of the University.

Wang said that it is a rare opportunity for the general public and the University community to see the private collections free of charge.

“I hope this exhibit can educate and inspire other students, faculty and staff to share their talents with the University community,” he said.

Wang started his preparation for this exhibition more than a year ago. Wang said that he specifically purchased or commissioned some pieces for this exhibition.

“The biggest challenge was picking the 25 pieces for the exhibit out of a few thousand pieces of my University art collection,” Wang said. “The artwork on display is the best of the best!”

[email protected]