Police Blotter for April 10

Close The University of Illinois police on campus. Ryan Fang

Ryan Fang The University of Illinois police on campus.

Champaign

An aggravated discharge of a firearm was reported on the 500 block of East Beardsley Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the report, an unknown suspect fired a gun at an unknown victim.

A domestic battery was reported on the 1500 block of North Market Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the two subjects were involved in a domestic battery while in a motor vehicle. Both subjects said they were battered by the other, but no arrests were made at the time of the report.

University

A theft occurred at the athletics field near First Street and Stadium Drive between 7 and 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. According to the report, four University students reported that their cellphones, banking cards and other miscellaneous items had been stolen. The total estimated value of the stolen items, which were left unattended near the field, is $2,440.

A theft occurred at the Illini Union on 1401 W. Green St. around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to the report, the victim’s purse, which has an estimated value of $50, was stolen.

Urbana

A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of East California Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, the offender and victim are in a relationship and the female half started a verbal argument over relationship issues.

An incident involving aggravated battery and trespassing was reported at Presence Hospital on the 1400 block of West Park Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday. According to the report, the arrestee refused to leave the hospital after being treated and discharged. When officers arrived on scene, the arrestee still refused to leave and spit on a uniformed police officer during the arrest procedure.

