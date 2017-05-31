Champaign Chipotle locations affected by data breach

The Chipotle on Green St. was one of several locations involved in a data breach of several of the chain's locations. The campus location was vulnerable from March 25 to April 18.

Chipotle, a nationwide restaurant chain, reported that two of its Champaign locations were involved in a massive data breach this past March and April.

The Chipotle at 903 W. Anthony Dr. was vulnerable to hackers from March 26 to April 18. The location at 528 E. Green St. was breached from March 25 to April 18.

The malware used was able to access customers’ cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes, said Chipotle.

Chipotle encourages customers to check their credit card statements in order to look for any suspicious activity and to report any unauthorized statements.

