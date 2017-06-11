UIPD searching for missing student

The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for help in their search for Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar from China.

The 26-year-old woman, currently residing in Urbana, was last heard from on Friday afternoon, according to a Massmail from Police Chief Jeff Christensen. Her friends have been unable to make contact with Zhang.

On Monday morning, the University of Illinois Police Department released a video of Zhang just after 2 p.m. on Friday. The security video from the B-4 parking garage in Urbana shows Zhang standing on the east side of Goodwin Ave. speaking with the driver of a black Saturn Astra. She entered the vehicle which continued north on Goodwin Ave.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the University of Illinois Police Department at (217) 333-1216.

“We will issue updates via social media and email if there are any significant developments in our search,” Christensen said in the June 11 Massmail. “Our campus community is stronger when we look out for each other, and we thank you in advance for your assistance.”

burszty2@dailyillini.com