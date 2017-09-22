Police Blotter for Sept. 22

Close Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sept. 23. Ryan Fang

Ryan Fang Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sept. 23.

Champaign

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 1500 block of North Prospect Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the RP reported that her rental vehicle was damaged while it was parked and unattended.

An aggravated battery was reported at Garden Hills on Hedge Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the victim was stabbed in the leg during an altercation with three to four unknown offenders. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

University

A student was arrested at Grainger Engineering Library around 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, he was in possession of a laptop computer that had previously been reported stolen.

A student was arrested at the Public Safety Building located, 1110 W. Springfield Ave., around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, he was identified as the offender of two sexual violence reports that took place on Aug. 25 and Sept. 16.

Urbana

A case involving trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of East Florida Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday. According to the report, an unknown offender entered the victims’ apartment and left after waking one of the victims in her bedroom.

A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of East Michigan Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender and victim, who are in a relationship and live together, got into an argument over their finances.

[email protected]