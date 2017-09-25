The independent student newspaper at the University of Illinois since 1871

The Daily Illini

Green Street shooting suspect appearing in court today

Police+cars+and+fire+trucks+gather+on+Green+Street+outside+of+Evergreen+Tobacco+after+the+shooting.
Police cars and fire trucks gather on Green Street outside of Evergreen Tobacco after the shooting.

Police cars and fire trucks gather on Green Street outside of Evergreen Tobacco after the shooting.

Austin Yattoni

Austin Yattoni

Police cars and fire trucks gather on Green Street outside of Evergreen Tobacco after the shooting.

The Daily Illini Staff Report
September 25, 2017
Filed under Campus, Champaign-Urbana, Crime, News, Top Stories

Today marks one year since the Green St. shooting on Sept. 25, 2016, in which one man was killed.

Robbie Patton, who is charged with the death of George Korchev, is due in court today at 1:30 p.m. 

Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie M. Blakeman said that Patton is facing six charges. Patton pleaded not guilty last year. 

Patton is also charged for wounding three other men. His charges including aggressive discharge firearm, residential burglary, receiving, possessing and selling a stolen vehicle, murder, intent to kill and injure and obstructing identification.

[email protected]

Leave a Comment