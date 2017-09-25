Green Street shooting suspect appearing in court today

Austin Yattoni Police cars and fire trucks gather on Green Street outside of Evergreen Tobacco after the shooting.

Today marks one year since the Green St. shooting on Sept. 25, 2016, in which one man was killed.

Robbie Patton, who is charged with the death of George Korchev, is due in court today at 1:30 p.m.

Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie M. Blakeman said that Patton is facing six charges. Patton pleaded not guilty last year.

Patton is also charged for wounding three other men. His charges including aggressive discharge firearm, residential burglary, receiving, possessing and selling a stolen vehicle, murder, intent to kill and injure and obstructing identification.

