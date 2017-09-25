Weekly Illini: September 25, 2017

The Weekly Illini (formerly known as “The Daily Illini Newscast”) is your news podcast to keep up with some of the Daily Illini’s biggest stories. This episode looks at the 125 body cameras used by Champaign Police officers. We also look at Korean-American groups advocating for the DREAM act by talking to local congressman Rodney Davis. Thanks to Cori and Niani for their stories this week. Also thanks to Becky Belcore, Allen Majors and Cori McMillan for talking to us. Song is “The Exchange” by The JuJu Exchange.