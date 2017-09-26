Chancellor condemns messages of intolerance on campus

Close Chancellor Robert Jones speaks at the Senate Executive Committee meeting on February 27, 2017. Jeremy Hu

Jeremy Hu Chancellor Robert Jones speaks at the Senate Executive Committee meeting on February 27, 2017.





The Office of the Chancellor sent out a Massmail on Sunday informing students, faculty and community members that the University has no place for racism or bigotry.

The Massmail indicates that discrimination against an individual’s race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or other characteristics goes against all the core values of the University and will not be tolerated.

Chancellor Jones made it clear that all residents of this campus’ diverse community are welcome and safe here.

Joshua Altshuler, senior in LAS, said he thinks the message is appropriate for a diverse campus. He said it is important to take responsibility for all groups and to make sure their voices are protected.

“We need to cherish diversity,” he said. “Any time one group feels uncomfortable is a time we need to come together and recognize that as a larger community we should come together and live in harmony.”

Altshuler said the message mirrors the contemporary political climate, which doesn’t necessarily respect other minority groups.

“It creates a climate where hate is tolerated and when that happens we need to address (it),” he said.

Santiago Aurelio de la Vega, senior in LAS, said although it’s good the chancellor is addressing the issue, he wants to see actions to resolve the incidences of hatred taking place on campus.

“It’s sad to see that we just can’t move past judging people by the color of their skin and where they’re from,” Vega said. “It’s getting to the point where me and my friends don’t feel safe; on campus we’re checking over our shoulders. It doesn’t feel very safe for minorities.”

Apoorva Gupta, senior in Engineering, said even though she didn’t personally see or hear about hateful actions on campus, she still thinks the message is necessary.

“With the recent elections, (racism and discrimination have) just been promoted more by our president,” she said. “It shouldn’t be that way. Everyone should know they’re welcomed and safe on this campus and included.”

