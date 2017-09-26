Illini Solar Car Team to compete in Australia

Close



Filed under Campus, News

A solar-powered vehicle developed by University students is set to compete in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. The team arrived in Australia on Sept. 19.

Beginning in 1987, the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is an endurance test spanning over 1,800 miles across the Australian Outback, commencing in Darwin, Australia. This year, the competition features teams from 21 different countries. The Illini Solar Car Team is one of seven U.S. teams.

In 2014, the Illini Solar Car Team was formed to develop solar-powered vehicles to compete in the challenge. The team is made up of over 50 students from different areas of study.

The team was able to start the project with assistance from the University’s Electrical and Computer Engineering department and the Student Sustainability Committee. They developed their solar panels and other materials using Electrical and Computer Engineering department facilities.

“This project wouldn’t exist without the Electrical and Computer Engineering department and Student Sustainability Committee,” said Jonathan Mullen, Illini Solar Car team president. Ameren Illinois also provided support in the form of a grant.

Building a solar car from scratch, and finding the funding to do so, is not an easy task.

“We learned as much as we could by talking to other teams from Berkeley and Minnesota,” Mullen said.

Through this process, team members acquired employable skills and hands-on experience, like using circuit boards and computational design.

The team’s solar car, Argo, features a home-built chassis and body created by students with tools and materials provided by manufacturing company 3M. The single-person car is mostly made of carbon fiber. The only metal that went into its production can be found in the rollcage and suspension.

Argo is currently undergoing safety and compliance tests before the start of the competition on Oct. 8. Most of the team is currently in Australia and excitement is high among team members.

Anyone can follow along with the event on the team’s Facebook page.

[email protected]