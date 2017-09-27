Police blotter for Sept. 26

Close Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23, 2016. The Daily Illini File Photo

The Daily Illini File Photo Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23, 2016.





Filed under Campus, Champaign-Urbana, Crime, News

Champaign

A theft was reported on the 400 block of East Healey Street around 8 p.m. Monday. According to the report, an unknown suspect stole the victim’s bicycle.

A service theft was reported on the 1100 block of Hickory Street around 5 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the suspect stole electricity from another residence by tampering with an electric meter.

University

A theft was reported at Scott Hall, 202 E. Peabody Drive in Champaign, around 3 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, a locked bicycle with an estimated value of $350 was stolen from a rack.

A theft was reported at Turner Hall, 1102 N. Goodwin Ave. in Urbana, around 5 p.m. Friday. According to the report,a locked bicycle with an estimated value of $100 was stolen from the tree to which it was locked.

Urbana

A theft was reported on the 1200 block of East Harding Drive around midnight Monday. According to the report, the victim claims that money was stolen from his apartment.

Burglary and criminal damage to property were reported at Save A Lot Liquors, 220 N. Broadway Ave. in Urbana, around 11:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the offender forced entry into the store and stole merchandise.

[email protected]