Police blotter for Sept. 25

Close Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23, 2016. The Daily Illini File Photo

The Daily Illini File Photo Lieutenant Joseph McCullough investigates a traffic violation on Friday, Sep 23, 2016.





Filed under Campus, Champaign-Urbana, Crime, News

Champaign

An arrest on a charge of aggravated assault was made on the 500 block of White St. around 6 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the 23-year-old male arrestee pulled a knife on his girlfriend and her friends.

An arrest on a charge of unlawful possession and use of a stolen firearm was made on the 2500 block of Springfield Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the 40-year-old male arrestee is a felon and the firearm was seized.

University

An arrest was made near Matthews and Springfield avenues around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, the police initially approached the offender after seeing him take scrap metal from a University trash container, and arrested him for an outstanding city of Champaign warrant for failure to appear in court.

A theft was reported at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Friday. According to the report, a bicycle, which was locked to a rack, with an estimated value of $2,200 was stolen between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Police issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis at Van Doren Hall, 1215 S. Fourth St., at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, the resident advisor called the police after smelling a strong odor of cannabis coming from the offender’s room.

Urbana



A burglary was reported at the corner of Race and Vermont streets around 7 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the unknown offender entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and removed items without permission.

A domestic battery was reported on the 600 block of Cunningham Ave. around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the witness called the police after seeing the offender punch the victim in the face twice.

[email protected]