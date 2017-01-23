Police Blotter for Jan. 23, 2017

Champaign

An 18-year-old male was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of W. Washington St. around 9:30 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the offender was observed waving a BB gun and was then found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.



A 30-year-old female was arrested on the charge of domestic battery in the 900 block of Berwick Drive around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Chalmers Street around 11 a.m. Friday. According to the report, an appliance, an I.D. and a cell phone accessory were stolen.



University

Nothing to report.

Urbana

A domestic dispute was reported in the 2400 block of Main Street around noon Saturday. According to the report, the victim and offender are married, and the victim was concerned the offender was going to put his belongings outside once he left.

Two offenders were arrested on the charge of retail theft at Walmart, 100 S. High Cross Road, around 3 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, after entering the store, one of the offenders concealed items while the other acted as a lookout. They paid for other items but failed to purchase the hidden items. They were stopped by loss prevention prior to leaving the property.



Retail-theft was reported at Circle K, 810 W. Green St., around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, the offender entered the store, selected liquor items and concealed them on her person, leaving the store without paying.

