Trump’s first executive order reinforces international influence

President Donald Trump arrives at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS) TNS

TNS President Donald Trump arrives at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)





I watched as the Falcons ripped the Packers, forgetting for a Sunday about the political drama the country faces now in the post-inauguration climate.

On the following Monday morning, I probably hit snooze about four or five times, denying the grind for the week was about to start again. And then, I saw an update notifying me that Trump had signed his first executive order in office just one day after the anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision, banning federal funding for international health organizations that sponsor abortions, which finally got me out of bed.

Four years of this are coming, and in his first week, President Trump has already made his presence known to American society. He certainly isn’t wasting any time progressing his political agenda.

His abortion ideas aren’t necessarily revolutionary to me, nor should they be to anyone. He’s a Republican president and made it known throughout the election season that he was a firm supporter of the anti-abortion movement.

The idea is that non-governmental organizations are to “neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations,” that America will not fund programs that actively practice abortions internationally.

I hopped on social media and keyed in abortion to see what others were saying about this, watching posts streaming in within seconds of each other. People all over the world, especially women, went on about how it was the mother’s choice to have a baby. And others were talking about God, in union with the mother and father, presenting that a pregnancy should be accepted as a gift.

Seeing this anti-abortion executive order, I drew a conclusion much different than others. Rather than focusing on abortion itself, the focus of my thought process was the world’s power structures.

By doing what he did, he emphasized the U.S.’s status as an international power. Essentially saying that if non-governmental organizations across the world refused to obey the United States, funding would be picked from their pockets until they were powerless.

Brandon is a sophomore in LAS.

