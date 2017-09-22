University should focus on clean energy solutions





I was very happy to see that The Daily Illini publicized the iSEE conference held to discuss climate change this September.

Under the current administration, climate change policy falls somewhere between ignorance and defiance. The president recently withdrew our country from the Paris climate accord. In addition to being an embarrassing move for the U.S. on the international stage, it leaves us only in the company of Syria and Nicaragua as nations that do not participate in the agreement. (In defense of Nicaragua, it abstained because it saw the plan to limit carbon emissions as too lenient).

It is my belief that when an expert presents an opinion, it is sensible to take that opinion seriously. When the overwhelming majority of experts have reached a conclusion, then it would take a narcissist to claim to know better.

It’s dangerous to continue polluting our atmosphere with greenhouse gases at this rate, which is why I am working on a campaign with Environment Illinois to convince the University of Illinois to commit to renewable energy.

It is our hope that by 2050, the University will get 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources. This means cutting out coal, oil, nuclear power and natural gas completely.

Instead, we should focus on inexhaustible and clean energy sources such as wind, solar and hydroelectric power. This would benefit not only the climate, but also our health, environment, economy and security.

