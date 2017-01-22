Photo Gallery: Women’s March on C-U
January 22, 2017
January 22, 2017
Illinois women’s basketball seeks first road win
January 22, 2017
Illinois men’s basketball drops third straight in Big Ten play against Michigan
January 21, 2017
UI receives last planned state payment, future uncertain
January 19, 2017
Protesters demand University reverses sanctuary campus decision
January 19, 2017
Trustees to vote on contracts with minority-owned businesses
January 19, 2017
Illinois men’s basketball looking to shake things up moving forward
January 19, 2017
The independent student newspaper at the University of Illinois since 1871
The Daily Illini • © 2017 The Daily Illini • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment