University proposes to freeze in-state tuition for third consecutive year

President-elect Timothy L. Killeen listens intently during the board of trustees meeting at the Illini Union on Thursday, March 12, 2015. Daily Illini File Photo Daily Illini File Photo President-elect Timothy L. Killeen listens intently during the board of trustees meeting at the Illini Union on Thursday, March 12, 2015.





The University is proposing to freeze in-state tuition for incoming freshmen this fall, for the third consecutive year.

However, graduate students and international and out-of-state freshmen would see a 1.8 percent tuition increase.

This would be the longest consecutive freeze in tuition rates in 40 years. The University froze tuition for four-years from 1974 to 1977. The proposal was made during the Board of Trustees’ Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities committee meeting on Jan. 9.

President Timothy Killeen said the proposal reflects a commitment to affordability and was proposed despite a two year state budget impasse that has significantly reduced state funding to the University by $750 million.

“Our commitment to affordability has helped systemwide enrollment grow to record highs each of the last two years, providing life-changing opportunities for students and building on the pipeline of world-class talent that is critical to moving the state of Illinois forward,” Killeen said in a press release.

In-state base tuition would match the 2014-2015 academic year at $12,036 a year; however, some students must pay more to cover additional costs of their major, such as students studying engineering.

Killeen’s proposed Investment, Performance and Accountability Commitment bill seeks to provide predictable state funding over the next five years in exchange for completing performance goals. The bill, introduced in legislature in November, would hold tuition increases to the rate of inflation if approved.

Room-and-board costs are not expected to increase, holding at $10,612 per year with a standard double room and meal plan. Student fees are proposed to increase by 0.5 percent or $16 a year.

The board will consider the proposal at its Jan. 19 meeting in Chicago.

[email protected]