College of Education names new dean

Close James D. Anderson will become the dean of the College of Education on August 16. Anderson served as the interim dean for the College of Education last year. Courtesy University of Illinois

Just shortly before the fall semester begins, the College of Education will have a new dean.

James D. Anderson, who served as the college’s interim dean last year, will take on the role as of August 16. The suggestion for this was made by John Wilkin, the Urbana campus’ interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost to Chancellor Robert Jones.

“We have an outstanding college with many talented faculty, staff and students,” Anderson said. “That is what gives me confidence going forward and why it is such and honor and privilege to serve as Dean.”

Anderson will be succeeding Dean Mary Kalantzis, who held the position for 10 years and is now the longest serving dean in the College’s history.

During his many years at the University, Anderson has served as the executive associate dean for the College of Education, the University of Illinois Presidential Fellow and as head of the department of education policy, organization and leadership.

He is currently a member of the National Academy of Education and is a Center for Advanced Study professor.

“My first love and long-term aspiration has always been to engage students through my teaching and research,” Anderson said.

Anderson believes that only a record of accomplishment in the future could be proof that he is a good fit for the job.

“I plan to work closely with the College’s faculty, staff and students to address critical financial and academic questions as we continue to be a national leader in research on the most critical education issues and in the preparation of the very best teachers, education leaders and researchers,” he said.

