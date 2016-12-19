Illinois football lands three-star commit

Coach Lovie Smith talks with recruits before the game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on October 8.





Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith has landed another class of 2017 commit Monday.

Three-star offensive guard Howard Watkins announced him commitment over Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 280 pound guard is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and will enroll this spring.

Watkins is the ranked 44th in Ohio and 50th at the offensive guard position, according to 247sports.com.

His note said:

“First off I would like to thank God who is the head of my life and without him none of this possible. Secondly I would like to thank my wonderful parents for all that they have done for me. I would also like thank the all of my coaches for making me a better person and athlete. I would like to thank all my teammates for making me into a better teammate. I would also like to thank all of the colleges who gave me offers and that have recruited me. With that being said, I will be enrolling early to the University of Illinois .”

He signed off with “#Wewillwin #Lovie17.”

[email protected]

@di_sports