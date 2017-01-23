Big Ten basketball power rankings

Editor’s note: Every week, The Daily Illini sports staff ranks the basketball teams in the Big Ten, 1-14, and compiles the lists into its own Big Ten power rankings.

Wisconsin 16-3, 5-1

The top Big Ten team in the AP top-25, the No. 17 Badgers get the job done against teams they should beat, but fails to get the job done against elite teams. Wisconsin’s three losses were all double-digit deficits against top-25 opponents – Creighton, North Carolina and Purdue. Still, there should be confidence in the Badgers because of their sense of team basketball and their experience with seniors Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes.

Purdue 16-4, 5-2

While its ranking may not show it, No. 21 Purdue is one of the best teams in college basketball. The Boilermakers’ front court is scary talented with sophomore Caleb Swanigan and junior Isaac Haas. Mix in some skilled guards and sharp shooters from deep, and Purdue is one of the most balanced teams in the conference. Losses to Minnesota and Iowa hurt its resume, but Purdue remains dominant.

Maryland 17-2, 5-1

Maryland basketball has been on a tear, but it hasn’t played the toughest of opponents in the Big Ten. The Terps’ sole conference loss came at Nebraska. Maryland’s toughest win was a home game against Indiana, and the Hoosiers haven’t been playing as consistent as years past. Still, any team with Melo Trimble can prove to be dangerous and the Terps will have an opportunity to showcase that soon with games against Purdue and Wisconsin.

Indiana 14-6, 4-3

The Hoosiers have fallen since being ranked No. 11 in the AP preseason poll. A loss to Fort Wayne was extremely uncharacteristic as well as a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Indiana has yet to beat anyone really good in the Big Ten. This will still be a tournament team because of an early win against North Carolina. James Blackmon Jr. is third in the Big Ten in scoring — averaging 18.3 points per game, and as a team, Indiana leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage.

Northwestern 15-4, 4-2

This Northwestern teams could be pretty darn close to squeezing itself into the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Chris Collins has done a good job of reshaping this team with junior Scottie Lindsey and redshirt sophomore Vic Law leading the way. Lindsey is putting up about 16 points per game, while Law is averaging about 14. The Wildcats are on a three-game win streak, and there’s a strong chance it could be extended to five with games against Ohio State and Nebraska coming up next on the schedule.

Michigan State 12-8, 4-3

This is a young team for Tom Izzo and he certainly put them through the ringer to start the year. Preseason polls had Michigan State ranked about No. 12, but non-conference losses to Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor, Duke and Northeastern have quickly pushed the Spartans out of the top-25. Michigan State recently suffered back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Indiana. But, this is an Izzo team we are talking about. Expect the Spartans to turn things around and compete for the Big Ten championship. It will be tough, with Michigan State’s leading scorer being a freshman who isn’t even in the top-15 scorers in the Big Ten, but they can get the job done.

Michigan 13-7, 3-4

Michigan’s worst loss of conference play was against an Illinois team that shot lights out, 64 percent from both the field and deep. The Wolverines have won two of their last three games and could be on the upward swing with senior Zak Irvin carrying the team.

Minnesota 15-5, 3-4

This Gophers team is tough. Head coach Richard Pitino and Minnesota might be currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak but each loss — with the exception of an away game against Michigan State — has been by just two points. Minnesota has one of the best defenses in the conference, leading the Big Ten in opponent three-point percentage and second in opponent field goal percentage.

Iowa 11-9, 3-4

Iowa has been pretty inconsistent, but it notched an impressive win against Purdue, which helps its case among other 3-4 Big Ten teams. Senior Peter Jok leads Iowa and the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game. The Hawkeyes are on a two-game losing streak, which can be quickly evaporated with a stretch of games against some of the Big Ten’s most mediocre teams. On a terrible 35 percent shooting night, Iowa still managed to lose by only eight against Maryland in its most recent game.

Penn State 11-9, 3-4

Like many of the other bottom feeder teams of the Big Ten, Penn State has continued the trend of being inconsistent. The Nittany Lions most impressive victory was a nine-point win over Michigan State. Penn State was a few possessions away from beating Michigan and Indiana, but was most recently destroyed by Purdue. The schedule will continue to be tough as the Nittany Lions face Wisconsin next. Seeing as head coach Pat Chambers doesn’t have the loaded roster that other teams in the conference possess this is a pretty strong start for Penn State.

11. Ohio State 12-7, 2-4

The Buckeyes started off Big Ten play with a four-game losing streak, including a loss to Illinois. That’s pretty bad. Ohio State is currently on a two-game win streak and things might be turning around for them. The Buckeyes’ next three games include beatable opponents playing around their caliber performance.

Nebraska 9-10, 3-4

Nebraska’s start to the Big Ten season was impressive. The Cornhuskers started the conference season off with a three-game winning streak, but have since fallen off the map. Nebraska is now on a four-game losing streak, including a loss to Rutgers. This might not be the year for the Cornhuskers, but their future is bright with Glynn Watson Jr. The sophomore guard from the Chicagoland area is averaging about 15 points per game and dropped 34 against Iowa. Big missed opportunity for Illinois not pursuing Watson harder.

Rutgers 12-8, 1-6

Rutgers is bad. But, it just notched its first Big Ten win of the season against Nebraska in its seventh conference game. A season ago, the Scarlet Knights didn’t get their first Big Ten win until the very last game of the conference season. Rutgers has been blown out by Wisconsin, Michigan State and Indiana, but has hung close in games against Iowa and Northwestern. Believe it or not, Rutgers is third in the Big Ten in both opponent points allowed and blocked shots per game. It just needs its offense to start clicking and it has a chance to win more than one conference game.

Illinois 12-8, 2-5

The Illini wrap up the end of the power rankings because they have been struggling. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, nothing is clicking for Illinois. By the end of the season, don’t expect the Illini to be last in the Power Rankings or in the conference standings. But, in order for that to happen, things need to turn around for head coach John Groce and the Illini. It’s not fair to senior Malcolm Hill who has been one of the hardest workers in the conference for the last four years and has nothing to show for it. The Illini need to start winning on the road and need to change their attitude.

