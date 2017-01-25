Rapid recap: Groce shakes up lineup in Illinois’ 76-64 win over Iowa

Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) dribbles around his defender during the game against Iowa at State Farm Center on Wednesday, January 25. Austin Yattoni

Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) dribbles around his defender during the game against Iowa at State Farm Center on Wednesday, January 25.





Illinois head coach John Groce decided to make a change ahead of his team’s Wednesday matchup with Iowa.

And did it have an effect.

Freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas got his first crack at the starting lineup and helped lead the Illini to a 76-64 win over Hawkeyes. The lineup shakeup couldn’t have come soon enough with guard Tracy Abrams struggling on the offensive end of the floor. Lucas gave the offense a quicker tempo and crisper look, while bringing some excitement to a struggling team.

Illinois put the pedal to the metal early to put away Iowa before the Hawkeye’s even had a chance to recover. A 10-0 run highlighted by three-pointers from Lucas and Jalen Coleman-Lands brought the State Farm Center to its feet early and often.

The Illini coasted to a 40-24 halftime lead.

Although not dominating the stat sheet, Malcolm Hill had as big an impact on the flow of the game in the first as anyone on the floor. He chased Iowa star and Big Ten leading scorer Peter Jok for the entirety of the court, holding him to four points in the first.

Iowa threatened midway through the second half and late in the game, cutting the lead as low as nine. Hill also found himself in foul trouble, picking up his fourth with nearly 12 minutes to play.

However, the Lucas-led offense went on a spurt to put the game away after the Iowa mini-run.

Lucas finished with six assists, two steals and only two turnovers in 27 minutes, while Michael Finke poured in 17 points including three 3’s to lead the way for the Illini.

Maverick Morgan added 12, and Hill scored 11 while shutting down Iowa’s Jok, holding him to 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting.

The win moved Illinois to 3-5 in Big Ten play, giving the team a chance to climb back into Big Ten play this weekend at Penn State.

