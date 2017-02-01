Illinois football Signing Day 2017

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith (front) watches his team from the sidelines during the game against Murray State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 3. Austin Yattoni

Austin Yattoni Illinois head coach Lovie Smith (front) watches his team from the sidelines during the game against Murray State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 3.





Wednesday is college football’s National Signing Day, when Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and his staff see if all of their work on the recruiting trail has paid off. Check back here throughout the day for updates and bios when prospective student-athletes send in their National Letters of Intent. All rankings are according to 247sports.com.

Follow sports editor Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll), football writer Stephen Cohn (@stephencohn14) or Daily Illini Sports (@di_sports) on Twitter for more breaking news and analysis.

***

Updated 6:23 a.m.

3-star running back Mike Epstein has signed his letter of intent to play football at Illinois. The 6-foot back out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, chose the Illini over programs such as Michigan, West Virginia and Louisville. In high school he played with former Ohio State — and current San Diego Chargers — player Joey Bosa, as well as his brother Nick Bosa who is a current freshman for the Buckeyes.

Updated 5:36 a.m.

3-star offensive guard Hojo Watkins Jr. of Colerian High School enrolled at Illinois for the spring semester. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Watkins is from Cincinnati. He ranks as Ohio’s 42nd best overall and comes in at No. 48 at his position nationally. Watkins received offers from Harvard, Columbia, Indiana and Illinois State among others.

Junior college transfer Del’Shawn Phillips enrolled at Illinois for the spring semester. The Garden City Community College transfer will have two years of eligibility remaining after leading Garden City to a junior college national title in 2016 and finishing the season with 95 tackles and 12.5 TFLs. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Detroit native committed in December after receiving offers from Arizona and Louisiana Tech. Phillips ranks No. 3 at his position in the nation.

3-star defensive end Owen Carney Jr. of Miami Central High School enrolled at Illinois for the spring semester.The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Carney committed to the Illini on Christmas after receiving 25 other offers. Carney ranks No. 31 in the nation at his position and is the No. 68 best recruit in Florida.

3-star wide receiver Carmoni Green of Miami Central High School enrolled at Illinois for the spring semester. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Green received 12 other offers, but committed to the Illini in August. The Miami native is the No. 69 player in Florida and ranks 74th in his position nationwide.

sports@dailyillini.com

@di_sports