Alum Karras plays for Patriots in Super Bowl LI win

Illinois' Ted Karras (69) defends Indiana's Larry Black, Jr. (97) during the game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012. The Daily Illini File Photo

New England Patriots lineman Ted Karras was the lone former Illini representing the University in Super Bowl LI.

Karras played in 44 games for the Illini over his four-year career.

COURTESY OF THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS/ KEITH NORDSTROM

The Illinois graduate participated in 16 regular season games for the Patriots, taking 108 snaps on the offensive line and 81 on special teams. Karras played 15 playoff snaps, 14 on specials teams and one on the line.

This is the 57th time a former Illini will participate in a Super Bowl. Karras became the 30th Illini to win a Super Bowl with New England’s win over Atlanta.

