Big Ten basketball power rankings

Editor’s note: Every week, The Daily Illini sports staff ranks the basketball teams in the Big Ten, 1-14, and compiles the lists into its own Big Ten power rankings.

Wisconsin 20-3, 9-1

Wisconsin didn’t necessarily have a great week, but it wasn’t a bad one either. The Badgers have stayed consistent and continue to play well. They are a solid defensive team and that’s proven to help them to success.

Purdue 19-5, 8-3

The Boilermakers suffered a bad loss to Nebraska, but have since bounced back with wins over Northwestern and Maryland. Caleb Swanigan continues to impress as he leads the Big Ten in rebounding and is the second leading scorer in average points per game.

Maryland 20-3, 8-2

Last week, Maryland was sitting at No. 17 in the nation. That will likely drop after a home loss to Purdue. Still, the Terps are one of two teams in the Big Ten to reach 20 wins thanks to a high-powered offense.

Northwestern 18-5, 7-3

For the first time in seven years, the Wildcats cracked the AP Top-25. Northwestern got destroyed when it played Purdue, which may lead one to believe the Wildcats are going to struggle in the conference and NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State 14-9, 6-4

Don’t look now, but Michigan State might be back. The Spartans didn’t play the greatest of competition, but they went 2-0 the past week. The Spartans have been shooting well from deep and dishing out assists day-in, day-out.

Indiana 15-9, 5-6

James Blackmon Jr. is out indefinitely and that has hurt the Hoosiers. Indiana lost to Northwestern and then went to three overtimes with Penn State. Though they beat the Nittany Lions by eight, the Hoosiers coughed the ball up 29 times.

Minnesota 16-7, 4-6

The Gophers finally ended their five-game losing streak with a win over the Illini. Four of Minnesota’s five losses were single digits. The Gophers were due for a win and they finally got it.

Iowa 14-10, 6-5

Iowa is third in the league in points per game and it certainly showed as the Hawkeyes demolished Rutgers by 20. Peter Jok still leads the Big Ten in scoring, which is helping out Iowa, but is it enough?

Nebraska 10-13, 4-7

While a win over Purdue was something really special, we’re not sold on the Cornhuskers being a strong team in the Big Ten. They are sporadic, but certainly a team of the future in the Big Ten.

Ohio State 14-10, 4-7

Ohio State fought hard with Maryland, losing by only six. Ohio State bounced back with a win over Michigan thanks to 17 points from forward Marc Loving.

Michigan 14-9, 4-6

Michigan had a rough week going 0-2 against Michigan State and Ohio State. The Wolverines will have a shot at redemption in a couple days when they host the Spartans.

Rutgers 13-11, 2-9

Corey Sanders ignited for 25 points in his team’s second Big Ten win of the season when it defeated Penn State. Its seven remaining games could provide a few more conference wins to its slate.

Illinois 13-11, 3-8

This was a rough week for the Illini. One couldn’t expect an upset over Wisconsin, but it should’ve been a much closer game against Minnesota. The Illini looked out of sync in the second half against the Gophers in a must-win game.

Penn State 12-12, 4-7

The Nittany Lions wrap up this week’s power ranking in dead last because they lost to Rutgers. That’s bad.

