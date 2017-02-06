Kuhn shines at UIC Diving Invitational

Illini’s Madeline Kuhn dives in the Orange and Blue meet in the ARC on Oct. 7. Kuhn won the three-meter dive this weekend. The Daily Illini File Photo

The Daily Illini File Photo Illini’s Madeline Kuhn dives in the Orange and Blue meet in the ARC on Oct. 7. Kuhn won the three-meter dive this weekend.





Sophomore Madeline Kuhn turned in an impressive performance at the UIC Diving Invitational on Saturday, winning the three-meter diving event and placing second in the one-meter diving event.

Kuhn tallied 266.90 points to get the first place honors in the three-meter diving event. She was 1.9 points shy of also placing first in the one-meter event, recording a 247.40.

Freshman diver Lauren LaPeter placed the highest among first-year divers in the three-meter event, placing sixth overall in the event with a 219.40. In the one-meter event, LaPeter scored 201.55 points and placed 11th in the event.

This is the last time the diving team will be competing in regular season competition.

The team will reunite with the swimming team to compete in the Big Ten Championship in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Feb. 15.

erichfisher82@illinois.edu