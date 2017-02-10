Illinois football’s Lovie Smith discusses spring football
February 10, 2017
Charlotte Carroll, Sports editor
February 10, 2017
62 years later, electronic music still created at University
February 10
Illinois baseball’s Hartleb confident in his young guys heading into opening weekend
February 10
Tamas named Illinois volleyball head coach
February 10
Police release second notice in a week for sexual assault at a fraternity
February 9
Illinois football scheduled for another primetime game
February 9
No one Trump should have all that power
February 9
The independent student newspaper at the University of Illinois since 1871
The Daily Illini • © 2017 The Daily Illini • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment