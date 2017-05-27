Illinois misses out on Georgetown transfer Akoy Agau

Georgetown transfer forward Akoy Agau signed with SMU on Saturday. The guard visited Illinois on May 11.

Agau announced his decision through Omaha World Herald reporter Mike Sautter.

The 6-foot- 8 forward is eligible to play immediately and has one year of eligibility remaining, but he can be granted a second year for a medical hardship waiver.

He visited SMU and Illinois.

Agau was a top-20 center in the class of 2013. He began his career at Louisville before transferring at the conclusion of his fall semester during sophomore year.

A native of Africa, Agau transferred to Georgetown and missed the 2015-16 season due to injury. The forward played in all 30 of the Hoyas games this past season, averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.

The graduate would have immediately added depth to Illinois’ small — and empty — frontcourt. The Illini have currently only three forwards on scholarship, juniors Leron Black and Michael Finke and sophomore Kipper Nichols.

Illinois added Wright State transfer guard Mark Alstork on Wednesday.

The Illini currently have 10 players on scholarship for next season. They have three open scholarships remaining.