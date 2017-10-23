buzz calendar 10/23-10/25





Monday, Oct. 23

Hot Topics: The Abuse to Prison Pipeline

 7–9 p.m.

 Women’s Resources Center, 616 E. Green St., Champaign

 Free, all ages

This seminar is an installment of the Women’s Resources Center’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month program.

ØDE VINTER LIVE @ WEFT SESSIONS

 6:30 p.m.

 WEFT Community Radio, 113 N. Market St., Champaign

 Free, all ages

Are you a black metal fan who has been looking for local metal performances? Come to WEFT Community Radio for an hour of music by Øde Vinter. The performance starts at 10 p.m. on the dot, so it is important that you don’t show up in the middle of the performance.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Fake News: Illinois Policy Institute

 6-8 p.m.

 213 Gregory Hall, 810 S. Wright St., Urbana

 Free, all ages

The People’s Agenda and Illini Democrats co-host a seminar about IPI’s amassing power and who it has been targeting.

Homecoming Comedy Show with Marlon Wayans

 7-8 p.m.

 Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., Urbana

 Free with valid i-card, all ages

Best known for his roles in movies like White Chicks and Scary Movie, Wayans joins Illinois for Homecoming Week. The comedy show is one you don’t want to miss out on.

Facilitators and Barriers to Help Seeking: When men are targets

 6-7 p.m.

 University of Illinois Women’s Resources Center, 616 E. Green St. Suite 202, Champaign

 Free, all ages

The Counseling Center would like to discuss male survivors of intimate partner violence and barriers to supporting and providing effective strategies to help them.

wednesday, Oct. 25

Local DJ Showcase

 9 p.m.

 The Canopy Club, 708 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana

 $5, 18+

Head out to Canopy Club this Wednesday to see some as Champaign-Urbana’s local talent.

ManTalks: Men of Color, Mental Health, and Masculinity

 6-7 p.m.

 Women’s Resource Center, 616 E. Green St., Champaign

 Free, all ages

During this week’s ManTalks, the Women’s Resources Center will discuss how performing masculinity can affect other identities in certain circumstances. The discussion will also focus on stigmas attached to men of color.

Nuvo Disco Night with DJ Tim Williams

 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

 Blackbird Urbana, 119 W. Main St. Urbana

 Free, all ages

Head out to Blackbird on Wednesday night to enjoy DJ Tim Williams’ set of both disco classics and new takes on oldies.

